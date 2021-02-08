Mural dedicated to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter painted outside his high school

How Black History Month is different in 2021

How Black History Month is different in 2021

How Black History Month is different in 2021

A mural dedicated to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement has been unveiled at Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates High School, in Houston, Texas, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reports.

The mural, officially unveiled on Saturday, spans about two blocks on Alabama Street. The words "Black Lives Matter" are painted on the street, similar to street murals painted in several cities across the U.S. in the wake of protests following Floyd's death in May.

A Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street outside George Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates High School, in Houston. KHOU

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck during arrest. The death of the 46-year-old father, which was captured on video, reignited a nationwide movement against police killings of Black Americans.

Funeral services for Floyd, a Houston native, were held in the city in June.

CBS News has reached out to Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Society for Change, and a nonprofit called 88 C.H.U.M.P., which commissioned the mural at Jack Yates High School, according to KHOU.

88 C.H.U.M.P., which stands for Communities Helping Underprivileged Minorities Progress, is an organization created by Floyd's childhood friends who played football with him. Floyd's jersey number was 88.

Part of the mural by Third Ward native Jonah Elijah in honor of Black History Month and George Floyd in front of Jack Yates High School in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP

The mural, created by artist Jonah Elijah, features Floyd's No. 88 jersey and the school's colors, red and yellow.

Elijah, who is also a Jack Yates High School alum, posted several images of the mural on his Instagram, writing: "It wasn't just me, it was we. Better yet the community. I appreciate the love from everybody man. I'm tired as hell. Yates is one big family. I love my Yates family. A bunch of Lions and Lioness ...Kings and Queens in this jungle like world. #3rdWardHigh #JYFly Rest in Peace Big Floyd. We love you. You a legend. That was our brother."

Elijah spoke to KHOU about the Black Lives Matter street mural, saying: "These three words are not only for the people that don't think Black Lives Matter but also for us too. It's an anchor for us to unify."