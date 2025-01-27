Nigerian man extradited to U.S. for alleged sextortion of South Carolina teen who died by suicide

A Nigerian man was extradited to the U.S. after he was indicted in connection with the sextortion of a South Carolina teen who died by suicide, the Justice Department said Monday.

Hassanbunhussein Abolore Lawal, 24, allegedly posed as a young woman on social media and got 17-year-old Gavin Guffey to send him "compromising photos," the Justice Department said. Lawal then allegedly threatened to ruin Guffey's reputation by leaking the photos unless he sent Lawal money, the Justice Department said.

Guffey, the son of South Carolina state Rep. Brandon Guffey, died by suicide in 2022.

Lawal was indicted in October 2023 on charges of child exploitation resulting in death, distribution of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, cyberstalking resulting in death and attempted extortion.

"We will not allow predators who target our children to hide behind a keyboard or across the ocean. Today we honor Gavin's life and continue our fight against sextortion by holding this defendant accountable," U.S. Attorney Adair Ford Boroughs for the District of South Carolina said in a statement.

State Rep. Brandon Guffey of Rock Hill stands outside the federal courthouse in Columbia on Monday with a photo of his son, Gavin Guffey. The State

Lawal faces up to life in prison and mandatory restitution, where the court may order him to pay for losses incurred by the family due to his scheme.

After Guffey's death, Brandon Guffey sponsored a bill known as Gavin's Law, which made sexual extortion "a felony offense and an aggravated felony if the victim is a minor, vulnerable adult, or if the victim suffers bodily injury or death directly related to the crime." South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law in August 2023.

Social media giant Meta warned in July that sexual extortion scams are on the rise, with criminals from Nigeria frequently targeting adult men in the U.S. Meta said it had removed about 63,000 accounts from Nigeria that had been attempting to target people with financial sextortion scams.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.