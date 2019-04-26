"Game of Thrones" fans spot mysterious face behind Sansa Stark in new teaser photos

Warning: "Game of Thrones" spoilers ahead.

The Night King's army of the dead is at the gates of Winterfell — and the fate of nearly every major character could be at stake in Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones." So when HBO released six new teaser images, fans hunted for any clues they could find, with a photo of Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark catching the eyes of many.

At first glance, the image simply shows Sansa sitting in a dimly lit area, wearing a full winter cape and staring off into the distance. However, some Twitter users pointed out what appears to be a face in the background, peering between some draped cloth hanging from above.

Some fans see a person standing behind Sansa Stark in this teaser photo (red circle added). HBO

"EW has new photos the next episode of GoT and WHO IS THIS BEHIND SANSA???" wrote author Alexandra Bracken on Twitter Wednesday. "I'm not imagining that face am I??"

While the possible face has some fans freaking out, others are hypothesizing who this potential mystery character could be, with many users guessing Littlefinger aka Petyr Baelish, played by Aidan Gillen. Baelish was killed by Sansa's little sister Maisie Williams's Arya Strark in season seven of the show, reports Entertainment Tonight.

EW has new photos the next episode of GoT and WHO IS THIS BEHIND SANSA??? I’m not imagining that face am I?? pic.twitter.com/FULNQ0tDlL — Alexandra Bracken (@alexbracken) April 25, 2019

"I'm convincing myself that person behind sansa is littlefinger but it's watch it be an extra or somethin...." wrote Twitter user @lannisterj. "I'm clinging to this theory that he's not dead so bad !!"

Others seemed a bit more stressed about his appearance, using memes to cope with the possibility of one of the show's most hated characters making a comeback. "People: that looks like Littlefinger behind Sansa Me:" tweeted user @queerantanist with an image of what appears to be a piece of art, edited to sweat.

People: that looks like Littlefinger behind Sansa

Me: pic.twitter.com/gMy5iaMQM8 — leo (@queerantanist) April 25, 2019

However, other users seem to think the possible face was just an accident that ended up in the final cut. "Is it just me who thinks that creepy face behind sansa in the new still is just an extra who isn't used to not looking at the camera," wrote Twitter user @alaynestoned.

While this image is generating buzz, HBO also released five other photos teasing the upcoming episode. One the images features Sansa and Arya looking at each other in what appears to be an outdoor setting.

Sansa and Arya stark look at eachother in the next episode of "Game of Thrones." HBO

Others show the beloved, and recently Knighted, Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie, and her not-so-secret crush Jaime Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The duo looks terrified with swords drawn and their warriors behind them.

Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister prepare to face their foes. HBO

Another photo that worried fans shows Kit Harington's Jon Snow, exhausted and covered in mud.

Jon Snow looks terrified as he looks into the distance. HBO

While the photos may give a small insight into the third episode in the show's final season, fans will have to wait until the highly-anticipated installment drops Sunday night.