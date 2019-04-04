Brienne of Tarth was unrecognizable at the "Game of Thrones" premiere and fans have bent the knee

After seven seasons of slaying men as the only female knight of Westeros, Gwendoline Christie — who plays Brienne of Tarth on "Game of Thrones " — slayed the internet Wednesday night. At the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere in New York City, Christie looked almost unrecognizable from her iconic armor-clad character, showing up to the red carpet in a stunning dress worthy of the Iron Throne.

The actress transformed into a Mother of Dragons in her own right, practically blending into the flame backdrop behind her.

Her silk Iris van Herpen gown sent Twitter into a frenzy, almost commanding more attention than the show itself. Between her fiery dress and her reunion with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, fans of the show couldn't focus on anyone else.

If you need anything from me I'm sorry I'm dead pic.twitter.com/puLeIBlCQZ — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) April 3, 2019

Nikolaj your Jaime is showing ✨ #GoTPremiereNYC pic.twitter.com/YylGZLlnq7 — agent sara of 𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌 ⚜️ (@itsvivi__) April 4, 2019

Find a queen who can both. BRIENNE OF TARTH EVERYBODY #GoTPremiereNYC pic.twitter.com/SNh08AQ668 — Sherwin Shen (@heyshen) April 4, 2019

It's been more than a year since we saw the Emmy-winning drama's Season 7 finale, but if the trailer is any indication, it looks like the final six episodes will be worth the wait. The final season of "Game of Thrones" premieres April 14. Our watch will finally end May 26, with a feature-length documentary chronicling the filming process of the final season.