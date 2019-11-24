Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 24, 2019

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:
- Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor @KellyannePolls
- Rep. Jim Himes, D-Connecticut (@jahimes)
- Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota, @RepArmstrongND
- Jonathan Turley, CBS News Legal Analyst (@JonathanTurley)
- Kim Wehle, CBS News Legal Analyst (@kim_wehle)
- Paula Reid, CBS News White House Correspondent (@PaulaReidCBS)
- Joel Payne (@paynedc) Democratic Strategist and CBS News Contributor
- Susan Page (@SusanPage) of USA Today
- Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) of the National Review
- Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) of the Washington Post
