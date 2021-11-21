Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 21, 2021
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-NY)
- Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-TX)
- Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.