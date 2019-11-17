Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 17, 2019

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi)
- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (@Jim_Jordan), Intelligence Committee
- Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, (@RepMikeQuigley), Intelligence Committee
- Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) CBS News Political Correspondent
- Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) of the Washington Post
- Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) of the National Review
- Molly Ball (@mollyesque) of TIME Magazine
Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."
Check back soon for a full transcript of Sunday's show.