On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:

John Bolton, White House national security adviser

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Charlie D'Agata, CBS News correspondent

Hoda Muthana, 24-year-old former ISIS bride

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.



Panelists: Jeffrey Goldberg, Paula Reid, David Sanger, David Nakamura

Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."

Check back soon for a full transcript of this "Face the Nation" broadcast.