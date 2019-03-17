Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on March 17, 2019

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:
- Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff
- Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
- Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney and author of "Doing Justice"
- Ed O'Keefe, CBS News political correspondent
- Panelists: Jamal Simmons, Amy Walter, Ramesh Ponnuru, Mark Landler
- James Brown, CBS News special correspondent
Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."
Check back soon for a full transcript of this "Face the Nation" broadcast.