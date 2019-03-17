CBS News March 17, 2019, 8:35 AM

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on March 17, 2019

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies before a House subcommittee hearing on the FY2019 Budget on April 18, 2018. 

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:

  • Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff
  • Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
  • Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney and author of "Doing Justice"
  • Ed O'Keefe, CBS News political correspondent
  • Panelists: Jamal Simmons, Amy Walter, Ramesh Ponnuru, Mark Landler
  • James Brown, CBS News special correspondent

Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."     

Check back soon for a full transcript of this "Face the Nation" broadcast.

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.