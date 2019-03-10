Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on March 10, 2019

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Ed O'Keefe, CBS News political correspondent

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director

William Burns, former deputy secretary of state

Panelists: David Frum, Susan Glasser, Toluse Olorunnipa, and Gerald Seib

Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."

Check back soon for a transcript of this "Face the Nation" broadcast.