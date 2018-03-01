Full list of 2018 ACM Awards nominations: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton lead top categories

Country music icon Reba McEntire joined "CBS This Morning" to announce the nominees for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards' top categories including entertainer of the year and male and female vocalists of the year. McEntire, who has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, also revealed that she will be returning as the show's host.

McEntire learned that she herself is a nominee in the female vocalist of the year category. This is her 16th time being nominated in that category.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks



Luke Bryan



Chris Stapleton



Keith Urban



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini



Miranda Lambert



Reba McEntire



Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean



Chris Stapleton

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban



Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay



Florida Georgia Line



LOCASH



Tim McGraw & Faith Hill



VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO



Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion



SONG OF THE YEAR

"Body Like a Back Road" by Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne "Female" by Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally "Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall



Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall "Whiskey And You" by Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton



NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina



Danielle Bradbery



Carly Pearce



Raelynn



NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown



Luke Combs



Devin Dawson



Russell Dickerson



Brett Young



NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley



LANCO



LOCASH



Midland



Runaway June



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Breaker," Little Big Town



Little Big Town "California Sunrise," Jon Pardi



"From A Room Vol. 1," Chris Stapleton



"Happy Endings," Old Dominion



"Life Changes," Thomas Rhett



SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Better Man," Little Big Town



"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt



"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton



"Drinkin' Problem," Midland



"I'll Name The Dogs," Blake Shelton



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Black," Dierks Bentley



"It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne



"Legends," Kelsea Ballerini



"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett



"We Should Be Friends," Miranda Lambert



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Rhett Akins



Ashley Gorley



Hillary Lindsey



Shane McAnally



Josh Osborne



VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Craving You," Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris



"Dear Hate," Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill



"Funny (How Time Slips Away)," Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson



"The Fighter," Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood



"What Ifs," Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina



ACM RADIO AWARDS

NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Cody Alan, "CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan"



Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, "The Bobby Bones Show"



Terri Clark, "Country Gold with Terri Clark"



Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, "Crook and Chase Countdown"



Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks, "Ty, Kelly & Chuck"



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

Bud and Broadway, WIL-FM, St. Louis



Cadillac Jack, WQYK-FM, St. Petersburg, Florida



Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila, KEEY-FM, St. Louis Park, Minnesota



Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight, WKKT-FM, Charlotte, North Carolina



Roxanne Steele, WYCD-FM, Detroit



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

Dale Carter, KFKF-FM, Kansas City, Missouri



"Double-L," KWNR-FM, Las Vegas



Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman, WFMS-FM, Indianapolis



Johnson and Johnson, KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City



"The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show," KAJA-FM, San Antonio, Texas



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

"The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club" with Roger Todd, Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker, WPCV-FM, Lakeland, Florida



"Carina With A Twist Of Lime," WCYQ-FM Knoxville, Tennessee



Buzz Jackson, KIIM-FM, Tucson



Steve & Geoff, KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, California



"The Odd Squad," CKRY-FM, Calgary, Alberta



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews, WCOW-FM, Sparta, Wisconsin



"Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!)," WKYQ-FM, Paducah, Kentucky



Dave Daniels, KHAY-FM, Ventura, California



Pat James, KHUT-FM, Hutchinson, Kansas



"The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3," KRWQ-FM, Medford, Oregon



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

KILT-FM, Houston



KMLE-FM, Phoenix



KSCS-FM, Dallas



WIL-FM, St. Louis, Missouri



WPOC-FM, Baltimore



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET (tie within category increased nominees)

KAJA-FM, San Antonio, Texas



KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City



WFMS-FM, Indianapolis



WKDF-FM, Nashville



WSIX-FM, Nashville



WSM-FM, Nashville



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, California



KXKT-FM, Omaha



WGKX-FM, Memphis



WQMX-FM, Akron, Ohio



WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tennessee



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET