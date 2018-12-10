French official says Trump should keep quiet, says Emmanuel Macron has told him the same thing

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said President Trump should not comment on France's domestic affairs, notably nationwide protests that began over fuel tax hikes meant to wean the nation off fossil fuels.

French President Emmanuel Macron withdrew the planned increase last week in a failed bid to appease sometimes violent protesters.

Trump has tweeted twice on the issue, saying in one tweet this weekend that "the Paris agreement isn't working out so well for Paris." It was a reference to the 2015 Paris climate accord, which the U.S. is leaving and which Macron has championed worldwide.

Le Drian said on LCI TV on Sunday: "We don't take part in American debates. Let us live our own national life."

He says Macron has told Trump the same thing.