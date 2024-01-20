U.S. sees over 80 weather-related deaths as dangerous cold continues

There have been 81 confirmed weather-related fatalities linked to the past week's winter weather, according to a CBS News tally, even as dangerous cold continues to impact the nation.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 19 weather-related fatalities, and Oregon officials have confirmed 16, including three adults who died when a tree fell on their car. A baby in the vehicle survived, CBS News previously reported.

More deaths were reported in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Washington, Kentucky, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey and more.

Some deaths remain under investigation to confirm that they are weather-related. This includes a person killed in a five-way car crash in Kentucky, and four deaths in Illinois, including two caused by a car accident.

Dangerous weather is continuing across the United States into the weekend. Tens of millions of people are waking up to bitterly cold, below-average temperatures on Saturday morning, and the Eastern half of the country will likely experience some of the coldest weather yet this season with dangerous wind chills and hard freeze warnings extending into Northern Florida.

To stay safe in cold weather, experts recommend layering up if you have to go outside, using caution while operating devices like space heaters and keeping an eye out for symptoms serious conditions like hypothermia.

On the West Coast, Oregon remains under a state of emergency after deadly ice storms pummeled the reason, leaving more than 45,000 customers without power. Other power outages have been reported in Pennsylvania, California, New Mexico and Indiana.