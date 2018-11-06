Frank Ocean gives out free merch to voters on Election Day

Frank Ocean is offering free merch in select cities to fans who vote in the midterm elections. The reclusive singer posted locations where voters can pick up giveaways on Election Day, as long as have a ballot stub showing they went to the polls.

Ocean posted a flier on his Tumblr that asked "the 42 percent non-voters ... come out wherever you are." He listed stores in four cities where voters can find free merch: Houston, Miami, Atlanta and Dallas.

It's no coincidence that Ocean, who is from New Orleans and California, picked those four locations. He wrote, "P.S. Locations were chosen in states to support specific candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who if elected would be America's first black female governor, Andrew Gillum in Florida, who would become the state's first black governor and Beto O'Rourke who would be the first Democratic senator in Texas in 24 years."

Ocean's flier said "blonded" at the bottom, a reference to his 2016 album "Blonde" and his Beats 1 radio show "blonded RADIO." On Tuesday, Ocean also released a surprise episode of his radio show, in which he talked about the midterms and criticized conspiracy theories and voter suppression tactics. The show aired at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. Ocean also played 18 songs, leading with "U-N-I-T-Y" from his video album, "Endless."

