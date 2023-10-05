Frank James gets 10 life sentences plus 10 years for 2022 NYC subway mass shooting

Confessed Sunset Park subway gunman Frank James to be sentenced Thursday Confessed Sunset Park subway gunman Frank James to be sentenced Thursday 01:49

NEW YORK -- Frank James, the man behind the 2022 Brooklyn subway mass shooting, was sentenced to 10 life terms in prison plus ten years Thursday.

Prosecutors said James tossed a smoke canister onto a crowded N train before opening fire on April 12, 2022, in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Ten people were shot and wounded, and 20 suffered other injuries.

James pleaded guilty in January to federal terrorism charges.

"My intent was to cause serious bodily injury to people on the train," he said in court. "Although it was not my intention to cause death, I was fully aware that a death or deaths could occur as a result of my discharging a firearm in such an enclosed space as a subway car."

Prosecutors said James posted social media rants in the months leading up to the attack, complaining about the city's subway system and the mayor's approach to crime.

The attack heightened people's anxiety about the subway system and prompted a probe into why many of the MTA surveillance cameras were not operational at the time.

The court-appointed lawyer for James is likely to point out her client's long history of mental illness, while arguing for a more lenient sentence.