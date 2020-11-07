Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Trump needs to act with "grace and composure" if he loses election

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has a message for President Donald Trump: If you lose the election, you should accept defeat with "grace and composure."

Following Joe Biden's speech Friday night, Ingraham appeared to prepare her viewers for Mr. Trump's loss and give counsel directly to the president himself. In a shift in messaging, the longtime supporter and early endorser of the president advised him to focus on the future of the country, not the potential defeat.

"If and when it's time to accept an unfavorable outcome in this election, and we hope it never comes, but if and when that does happen, President Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure that he demonstrated at that town hall with Savannah Guthrie," Ingraham told her viewers Friday night, referencing the president's town hall last month with the NBC anchor. "So many people remarked about his tone and presence, exactly what he needs."

Ingraham framed the message as an appeal to preserve the president's "legacy."

"Now, losing, especially when you believe the process wasn't fair, it's a gut punch. And I'm not conceding anything tonight, by the way," Ingraham said, clarifying that Fox News has not yet called the winner of the election. "But, losing, if that's what happens, it's awful. But, President Trump's legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward. And then, the love and respect his supporters feel for him, it's only gonna grow stronger. And his legacy, more historically significant."

Ingraham also told supporters of the president to "stand tall and be proud of your efforts and his."

"It was all worth it," she said. "We all helped reshape the national conversation on China, on immigration, on trade and political correctness, etc. We don't have time to bury our heads in crying towels."

Mr. Trump is telling his top aides he plans to fight and not concede, CBS News' Ben Tracy reported. The president has also baselessly claimed the election was being stolen from him, and made baseless election fraud claims.

Some Fox News hosts this week challenged Mr. Trump's false claims, as the race remains uncalled.

CBS News still considers Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina toss-ups, while Nevada is likely Democratic and Arizona is leaning toward Biden. President Trump has made up ground in Arizona, while Biden has slightly expanded his lead in Nevada.