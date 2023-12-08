Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks his future, support of Trump in first TV interview since announcing he'll leave Congress

The former Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R- Calif.), announced this week he would leave Congress at year's end. In his first television interview since the announcement, to be aired this weekend, McCarthy talks with CBS News' chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa about his decision to leave Congress, his relationship with former President Donald Trump, and the future for both himself and the Republican Party.

McCarthy also offered his support to Trump, who is the frontrunner in the Republican presidential race while facing legal challenges, including federal and state criminal charges.

The interview will be broadcast on "CBS News Sunday Morning" December 10, and streamed on Paramount+. (A preview clip can be viewed in the video player above.)

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, left, with CBS News' Robert Costa. CBS News

Below is an excerpt of their conversation:

ROBERT COSTA: Will Donald Trump be the nominee?

REP. KEVIN McCARTHY: Yes. In the Republican Party? Yes. And if Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win, I believe the Republicans will gain more seats in the House, and the Republicans will win the Senate.

COSTA: Can he count on your support?

McCARTHY: Yes.

COSTA: That's an endorsement.

McCARTHY: I will support the president. I will support President Trump.

COSTA: Would you be willing to serve in a Trump cabinet?

McCARTHY: In the right position, look, if I'm the best person for the job, yes. Look, I worked with President Trump on a lot of policies. We worked together to win the majority. But we also have a relationship where we're very honest with one another.

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays on CBS beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 12 p.m. ET] and on Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.