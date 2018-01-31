Florida gymnastics coach arrested on child porn charges

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida gymnastics coach has been arrested on child pornography charges, reports CBS affiliate WTSP. Alexander Katchalov, 21, worked at Elite World Gymnastics Training Complex in Lakeland, which his parents own, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the station.

Katchalov worked at the Complex as a coach, training children from the ages of 3 to 15.

Judd told the station his department received a tip that Katchalov was downloading child pornography. When Polk County deputies served a search warrant at the gymnastics center Tuesday, Katchalov allegedly confessed, admitting he had been downloading child pornography since 2011.

Katchalov told deputies he had a problem but believed it was under control.

"It's obvious to me he couldn't control his problem," Judd told reporters during a Tuesday evening press conference.

Judd said investigators believe Katchalov posed as a child online to get children to send him photos.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's really sickening if you saw some of the things my detectives have to see while they're investigating," Judd said.

Katchalov has been charged with 22 child pornography counts, WTSP reports. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. Judd asked anyone with information to come forward.

According to the USA Gymnastics page, Katchalov competed at the national and international levels from 2013 to 2015 in trampoline and tumbling.