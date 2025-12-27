Boy with autism, 6, rescued from Florida pond 15 months after similar incident

A boy with autism, 6, was rescued from a pond on Christmas Day by Florida police, fewer than 18 months after a similar incident led to the child being enrolled in swimming lessons.

The boy, identified by police as Coco, was found in chest-deep waters, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release shared Friday morning. Deputies in a sheriff's helicopter helped lead officers to the child.

Video shared by the sheriff's office shows the police searching the area for Coco before the helicopter crew spots him in the water. The child was cold but unharmed, police said.

Coco is nonverbal and known to be attracted to water, police said.

Helicopter imagery shows a missing child standing in a Florida pond. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

In August 2024, Coco, then 5, escaped his home through a second-story door. His escape set off an alarm inside the house and led his family to call the police. Coco's family said at the time he was attracted to water.

Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brough found Coco clinging to a branch in a pond in his Deltona neighborhood, the office said on social media at the time. Brough carried the boy to dry land, where he was medically cleared and returned to his family.

After the incident, Coco started swimming lessons, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also spoke with his family about improving precautionary measures on the house and having Coco wear a GPS tracker at all times.

Authorities urge families of children with autism or special needs to use multiple layers of protection, including door alarms, secure fencing, and wearable tracking devices, CBS affiliate CBS12 reported.

"Most importantly, we're just glad he's back home safe," the sheriff's office said.