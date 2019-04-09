Fleetwood Mac postpones tour dates and cancels Jazz Fest performance due to Stevie Nicks' illness

Fleetwood Mac has postponed upcoming tour dates, including a performance at New Orleans Jazz Fest, the music festival confirmed on Twitter. New Orleans Jazz Fest said the band canceled several shows due to the illness of lead singer Stevie Nicks. The band had joined the Jazz Fest lineup as a replacement for the Rolling Stones.

Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019

The Rolling Stones dropped out as headliners due to Mick Jagger's heart surgery. Jagger, who is 75 years old, announced he would need to postpone the band's upcoming U.S. tour.

Jagger tweeted a message to fans on Friday after his reported surgery. "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support I'm feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," he wrote.

Fleetwood Mac is wrapping up its 50+ city tour, which kicked off in October 2018, according to a press release. 70-year-old Nicks is reportedly battling the flu, according to the New Orleans Advocate. Jazz Fest announced on Twitter that the band Widespread Panic was added to the May 2 lineup to replace Fleetwood Mac.

@WidespreadPanic has just been added to the Jazz Fest May 2 music lineup!

As previously announced, Fleetwood Mac is unable to appear.

Second weekend GA tickets will now be valid for any one day of the weekend, including May 2. Tickets on sale now: -> https://t.co/y5AyZMDvas pic.twitter.com/fO8pdBsI6S — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019

Fleetwood Mac and the Rolling Stones aren't the only big musical acts cancelling shows for health reasons. Ozzy Osborne postponed all of his shows for the rest of the year "as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia," according to a statement on his website.

Osbourne canceled shows in Australia, Japan and New Zealand in February after being hospitalized with pneumonia. And just weeks before that, his performances in Europe and the U.K. were postponed after he was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection.