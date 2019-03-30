Rolling Stones postpone tour as Mick Jagger gets medical treatment

The Rolling Stones are postponing their upcoming North American tour due to lead singer Mick Jagger's health, the band announced Saturday. The "No Filter" tour across the U.S. and Canada will be rescheduled.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," the band tweeted Saturday. "The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

The postponed shows include 17 concerts between April and July. According to a tweet by the band, tickets that have already been purchased will still be valid for rescheduled dates, which have not yet been announced.

"I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets," Jagger tweeted Saturday. "I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."