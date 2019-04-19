Five Things You May Not Know About Bob Schieffer

A familiar face is returning to FACE THE NATION.

Bob Schieffer - who spent 24 years in the anchor chair - will fill in for Margaret Brennan on this weekend's broadcast.

He returns after a legendary 46 year career at CBS News. He covered every major beat in Washington - from the White House and Congress, to the State and Defense Departments. He moderated three presidential debates and even took a turn anchoring the morning and evening news programs.

Before that, he made a name for himself at his hometown newspaper - The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. As a young reporter, he interviewed Lee Harvey Oswald's mom on the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

But there's so much more to know about this accomplished newsman. Here are five things you might not know about Bob Schieffer.

NUMBER ONE: Bob was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas - as anyone who listens to him could guess. When he first came to Washington, DC he tried to lose his Texan accent because he thought it would sound better, but he eventually gave up and embraced his hometown roots.

NUMBER TWO: While Bob spent most of his career known for his writing, he's actually a talented artist. He started his artistic career with his grandmother at age 4 and started formal training in 1980 when he enrolled in the Arts Students League in New York while anchoring the CBS Morning News. His paintings vary - from landscapes of the Lincoln Memorial to the sunsets over the water at his house in Sea Island.

NUMBER THREE: Painting isn't where Bob's creative side ends. He appears on the Honky Tonk Confidential album: Road Kill Stew and Other News (with Special Guest Bob Schieffer). Bob wrote four of the songs and even sang the hit "TV Anchorman." The tune tells the story of a young country man who leaves his job at a gas station for a chance in the news business. It includes lyrics such as, "They wrote me some lines. They taught me a style. They drew a happy face the on script where I should smile and the key demographics went right off the chart."

NUMBER FOUR: Bob's television career wasn't limited to news programs - he dabbled in acting too. In 2010 he teamed up with another CBS News legend - Morley Safer - for a cameo in the film "Morning Glory" alongside Harrison Ford. Then, in 2015 he guest starred in an episode of "Madam Secretary" where he interviews the show's star, Téa Leoni, as her character works to regain the trust of the American public. He even took Leoni as his guest to a White House correspondents dinner along with real life Madam Secretary Madeleine Albright.

NUMBER FIVE: Bob's known for his long commitment to CBS News, but an even more important long commitment is the one he's shown to his wife Pat. The pair have been married for 52 years. Their first date was to an Italian restaurant in Fort Worth and three weeks later they decided to get married. Bob wrote in his book, "If there really is love at first sight, we must have caught it." Both served on TCU's Board of Trustees and make it back for TCU football games as often as they can.

You can catch Bob back in the anchor chair THIS Sunday as he fills in for Margaret Brennan while she takes a well deserved vacation.