Live

Watch CBSN Live

Historic win: 5 black women now hold the top pageant crowns

By Chevaz Clarke

/ CBS News

Another week, another history-making milestone in the beauty pageant world. For the first time ever, black women wear the crowns of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now Miss World.

Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, was crowned the 69th Miss World at a ceremony at the Exhibition Centre in London on Saturday. Singh, the fourth Jamaican to win Miss World, stunned the judges with her rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," and her responses to their questions.

"This feels like a dream. I'm just so grateful. Thank you for whatever it is you see in me, thank you. I'm ready to get to work," she said after receiving the title. 

View this post on Instagram

My Jamaica, sweet Jamaica🇯🇲we did it! Wah we seh? LIKKLE BUT WE TALLAWAH. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. Thank you so much for believing in me. You pushed me to believe in myself. I am not only honored but humbled to be the 69th Miss World. Thank you to my family and to my friends. The love and support you poured into me now allows me to pour into the world. My mother @jahrinebailey, I love you I love you I love you. I wish to become even half the woman you are. You are my strength, my number one supporter/cheerleader/fan and my absolute best friend. _____________________________________________________________ To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world - please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. It’s for you to truly understand that no matter where you’re from and the cards you’re dealt in life - your dreams are valid. You have a PURPOSE. _____________________________________________________________ To the @missjamaicaworld franchise, thank you for taking a chance on me and leading the way. I wouldn’t have accomplished my dream without your efforts. To @hon.oliviagrange, you held my hand and lifted my head up high. I could not have reached this far without you. To the @missworld franchise - I am willing and ready to do the work; to officially be the face that represents the core of Miss World - Beauty with a Purpose. _____________________________________________________________ And last but of course not least, thank you GOD. Thank you for allowing me to walk the path towards my purpose. My heart is full🇯🇲💛💚🖤 One Love.

A post shared by Toni-Ann Singh (@toniannsingh) on

The 23-year-old is a women's studies and psychology student at Florida State University. She aspires to be a doctor and hopes her win encourages girls to fulfill their purpose in life. "To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world — please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE," she tweeted.
 
Singh beat 111 other competitors from around the world. Miss India was named runner-up. Singh takes over the crown from last year's winner, Miss Mexico, Vanessa Ponce de León.

Trending News

"I believe there is room enough for all of us women to change the world," she told her fellow contestants. 
 
Although Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, did not win the competition, she certainly won an abundance of praise for the way she reacted when the winner was named. When Singh was announced as the new Miss World, Douglas launched into a huge celebration for her friend and her genuine show of support won her fans on social media ⁠— at one point #MissNigeria was trending.

"I need a friend like Miss Nigeria Y'all," one person tweeted.
 

Miss World Joins a cohort of recent pageant winners that includes advocates for prison reform, the arts, women's rights and an activist against gender violence. Last week, Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was named Miss Universe

Earlier this year, Miss USA Chelsie Kryst, Miss Teen USA Kaleigh Garris and Miss America Nia Franklin made history together as the first three black women to wear those crowns at the same time.

First published on December 16, 2019 / 1:40 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In