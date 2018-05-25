Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 5 million cars over cruise control problem

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.

The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.

The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years. Models in other countries also are affected.

Fiat Chrysler says the condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens. At that point, the driver would not be able to turn off cruise control by tapping the brake or turning it off. The only way to stop at that point would be to brake to a full stop. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise control.

The problem was found in testing. FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.