Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 320,000 cars due to rollaway risk

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 320,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions, the Italian-American auto manufacturer said in a report to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration.

The company said a bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose from the transmission. That means when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll away.

Fiat Chrysler said it doesn't know of any related crashes or injuries, but it has several thousand reports of related repairs to the cars. It advised owners to shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the vehicles.

The recall includes about 298,000 U.S. vehicles, 20,117 in Canada, 3,400 in Mexico and roughly 900 outside of North America.

Dealers will replace the cable bushing, which might degrade after exposure to heat and humidity, at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

Fiat Chrysler stopped producing the Dart in 2016.