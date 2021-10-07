Fewer workers file for jobless aid — first drop in four weeks

The number of workers applying for first-time jobless aid is falling for the first time in a month, indicating the U.S. job market is resuming its steady recovery.

Some 326,000 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's 38,000 fewer than the previous week, and the first drop after three weeks of steady increases.

Since surpassing 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen more or less steadily, but they remain elevated from pre-pandemic levels. Before COVID-19 slammed the U.S. economy in March 2020, weekly claims hovered between 200,000 and 250,000.

"With Delta infections dropping rapidly and hurricane effects mostly finished, we should resume the path toward normal levels of weekly layoffs," Robert Frick, corporate economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a note.

The job market has been rebounding with surprising strength since mid-2020. Forced to shut down or restrict hours as a health precaution, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April last year. But massive aid from the federal government and the rollout of vaccines has supported an economic recovery, providing consumers with the financial wherewithal to spend and the confidence to return to restaurants, bars, shops and workplaces.

So far this year, employers have been adding 586,000 jobs a month, and the latest monthly employment report, due Friday, is expected to show they tacked on about 490,000 more jobs in September, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.

Companies are now complaining they can't find workers fast enough to fill a surge in job openings, a record 10.9 million in July.

Altogether, 2.7 million Americans were receiving some type of jobless aid the week of Sept. 25. In early September, the federal government stopped additional aid — including $300 a week on top of traditional state benefits — that was meant to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.