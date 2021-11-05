Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500,000 secured bond

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $500,000 secured bond following his major drug arrest. The 30-year-old, born William Junior Maxwell II, pleaded not guilty last week to participating in what authorities called a "multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug scheme."

He will be subject to GPS monitoring and random drug tests while on bond. He is also required to surrender his passport while he waits for trial.

Maxwell and five others were charged with "conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin," according to an indictment unsealed last week.

Authorities claim that the group used the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to distribute 100 kilograms of illegal substances, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine, from the West Coast to Long Island and New Jersey.

Fetty Wap performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival @Bauzen / Getty Images

Once the drugs arrived on Long Island, they were allegedly distributed to dealers. Maxwell was accused of being a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.

Maxwell is best known for his chart topping hit "Trap Queen," which earned him two Grammy nominations in 2015 and led to two additional hit songs: "My Way" and "679." He was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud when he was arrested last week at Citi Field in New York City, a U.S law enforcement source told CBS News.

"The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office, said in a statement.

If convicted, Maxwell could face a life sentence.

