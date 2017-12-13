Federal Reserve raises key interest rate, signaling economic confidence

The Federal Reserve is raising a key interest rate for the third time this year, signaling continued confidence in a U.S. economy that's moving into its ninth year of expansion.

The target federal funds rate — what banks charge each other for loans — has been raised to the range of 1.25 to 1.5 percent, or a hike of one-quarter of a percentage point. It's the fifth rate increase during Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's tenure. Yellen is stepping down in January, to be replaced by Jerome Powell.

The Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee, the central bank's rate-setting body, factored in the expected effects of the tax cut package that is in its final stages in Congress.

"We have seen a significant increase in the stock market, and at least some portion of that likely reflected expected tax changes," Yellen told reporters on Wednesday. Yellen touted strong consumer spending and confidence, while mentioning she was concerned about the U.S.' national debt.

Asked about the recent run-up in bitcoin prices, Yellen largely demurred, saying the Fed does not have a role in overseeing so-called cryptocurrencies.

"[Bitcoin] is not a stable store of value and it does not constitute legal tender," she said. "It is a highly speculative asset."

Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve is studying the possibility of creating its own digital currency, she later said. "While we're looking at research on this topic, there are, to my mind, limited benefits to introducing it, a limited need for it and substantial concerns," she added.

The Federal Open Markets Committee, the Fed's rate-setting body, said in a statement that it expected that "economic activity will expand at a moderate pace and labor market conditions will remain strong." Two members of the committee, however, had voted to keep rates steady: Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Markets had anticipated the increase given the overall strength of the economy. The unemployment rate has slipped to a 17-year low of 4.1 percent, although wages haven't been rising much and inflation still lags the Fed's target.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.