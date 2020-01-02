FDA bans some vaping products, including fruit and mint flavors

The Trump administration is banning flavored vape products that appeal to children. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that manufacturers will have 30 days to stop making and selling cartridge-based vaping devices, including mint-, fruit- and dessert-flavored electronic cigarettes.

The ban does apply to menthol or tobacco flavors. It also excludes so-called open systems, also known as vape pens, which require a user to manually fill the e-cigarette with combustible liquid. Instead, the new rules focus on vaping products with pre-filled cartridges, which are "both easy to use and easily concealable," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement announcing the ban.

President Donald Trump hinted at the ban earlier this week.



"We'll be taking it off, the flavors for a period of time — certain flavors," he said on Tuesday. "We're going to protect our families, we're going to protect our children and we're going to protect the industry."

This is a developing story.