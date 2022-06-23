FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes from the U.S. market

WSJ reports Juul e-cigarettes to be ordered off U.S. market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul Labs Inc.'s e-cigarettes off the market, saying the products play an outsized role in the rise in youth vaping.

The marketing denial follows nearly two years of back and forth between the regulator and the San Francisco-based company, which had requested authorization for its tobacco and menthol-favored products to remain on the market.

The company failed to provide evidence that their products met legal standards, Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement.

"The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company," she said.

"However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions. Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders," Mital said.

This is a developing story.