FBI manhunt for Gregory Yetman, in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol assault, enters 2nd day in Helmetta, New Jersey

HELMETTA, N.Y. -- The FBI manhunt for Gregory Yetman, wanted in connection with the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, entered its second day Thursday in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Investigators said Yetman fled while being served a warrant. He allegedly hopped a fence and ran toward train tracks near a heavily wooded area.

Law enforcement spoke with neighbors and set up a command post at the Helmetta Community Center.

"It was a little crazy," neighbor Frank Sanford told CBS New York. "My wife called me... said, 'I don't know what's going on, SWAT vehicle and that vehicle and dogs.'"

The FBI released photos showing Yetman on Jan. 6 when hundreds stormed the Capitol. The New Jersey National Guard confirmed he served for about 12 years until March 2022.

Armed FBI agents in camouflage, members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force and search dogs were stationed in front of Yetman's home along Main Street for several hours Wednesday.

"It's an uneasy feeling. Our motto is, 'small town, big heart' here. It's like 'Cheers,' where everybody knows your name," said Helmetta Mayor Christopher Slavicek. "So you know, this hits home."

Helmetta is less than a square mile long with about 3,200 residents. The mayor added there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call FBI Newark at 973-792-3000.