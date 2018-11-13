FBI report shows spike in hate crimes for third year in a row

Hate crimes in the U.S. rose about 17 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the FBI. The Uniform Crime Reporting Program's Hate Crime Statistics report, which comprises incidents reported to the federal government by law enforcement agencies, shows 7,175 hate crime incidents in 2017 compared with 6,121 incidents in 2016.

The FBI notes, however, that the number of law enforcement agencies reporting the crimes also increased, with about 1,000 additional agencies contributing data. This is the third year in a row the FBI has reported an increase in hate crimes -- reports spiked about five percent between 2015 and 2016.

The report shows the offenses mere most commonly motivated by hatred over race, ethnicity or ancestry, at a rate of 59.6 percent. 20.6 percent of the crimes were motivated by hatred over religion, according to the data, and about 15.8 percent stemmed from sexual orientation bias. Bias over disability comprised 1.9 percent, while gender identity hatred comprised 1.6 percent and gender bias .6 percent.

Most of the crimes -- about 5,000 -- were categorized as crimes against persons such as intimidation or assault, while about 3,000 were considered crimes against property such as vandalism, robbery or burglary. Some were categorized as both. Most -- 78.3 percent -- targeted individuals, while others targeted businesses, government entities or religious organizations.

Of crimes motivated by race, ancestry or ethnicity, about 48.8 percent were motivated by hatred against African Americans, 17.5 percent stemmed from bias against whites, and 10.9 percent were classified as anti-Latino or anti-Hispanic bias.

Of crimes motivated by hatred over religion, 58.1 percent targeted those of Jewish faith and 18.7 percent targeted those of Muslim faith, the report says. In 2016, 54.2 percent of hate crimes were anti-Jewish while 24.8 percent were anti-Muslim.

In a statement, acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker said he was "particularly troubled by the increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes."

"The American people can be assured that this department has already taken significant and aggressive actions against these crimes and that we will vigorously and effectively defend their rights," the statement said.

The FBI said in a statement the hate crime data "allows the public, researchers, community leaders, and local government to raise awareness of the issue and gain a more accurate picture of hate crimes," and also allows law enforcement to develop prevention strategies.

Whitaker called the report a "call to action -- and we will heed that call."