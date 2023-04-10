Driver charged in fiery fatal crash was 13-year-old on joy ride in family car, police say

Police say a fiery crash that killed one person Saturday was caused by a 13-year-old out for a joyride in the family car, CBS Sacramento reports. The teen is now facing felony charges.

According to police in the Sacramento suburb of Woodland, the incident began when officers saw the vehicle driving erratically in a 25 mph zone and tried to pull it over. The teen allegedly refused to comply, prompting a police pursuit.

The teen eventually lost control and crashed into two other vehicles, causing them to catch fire, police say. The crash led to a large response by police and firefighters.

Police say that one person, a woman, died at the scene. Family members told CBS Sacramento two of her children and a grandchild, 5, with her at the time. A makeshift memorial has been set up for the victim.

Ten people, three of them children, were transported to hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One was the suspect, who was the only person in his vehicle at the time.

At around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Woodland police announced that the 13-year-old had been taken into custody on charges of vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading with injuries.

After he's discharged from the hospital, he will be booked into Yolo County Juvenile Hall, police said.