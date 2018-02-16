Fans sport African attire to early shows of “Black Panther”

Executive producer Nate Moore called "Black Panther" political in that it paints Africa in an "aspirational way" that doesn't focus on colonialism or poverty, and moviegoers are taking note. Many fans who watched early shows of the Marvel movie proudly showed off traditional African clothing for the occasion.

Fans donned bright dresses, head scarves, tribal shirts and traditional African garb for the first showings Thursday of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster.

At a theater in New York City's Times Square, Miquain Gainey wore a Basotho blanket that is used by a South African tribe for his first viewing of the film. He said he wanted not only to have something that reflected the film's fashion, but also something to keep him warm.

In Nashville, some parents brought their children, with their entire families decked out in traditional African attire.

Tattoo artist Elisheba Mrozik said fans are excited because the film shows a vision of Africa that's rarely seen in cinemas. Moore recently made similar comments to CBS News, saying "the notion of seeing Africa in a film in a way that isn't highlighting poverty or colonialism or slavery is also political because we don't get representation of Africans in an aspirational way." He also said that as a child, he "found the world of Wakanda really interesting because that notion of this place that was the most technologically advanced nation in the world, but in the center of Africa, seemed revolutionary."

Though it could hardly be called authentic, several people came to shows of "Black Panther" dressed as another royal fictional African figure: King Jaffe Joffer from "Coming to America."

Mans got the full King Jaffe Joffer fit. Suited and booted for “Black Panther.” Help me. pic.twitter.com/XEGImHChRq — James 🤙🏽 (@_artistone_) February 16, 2018

The all-star cast of "Black Panther" includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown and Angela Bassett, and is directed by Ryan Coogler of "Creed." The movie follows T'Challa as he returns home to the African nation Wakanda after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and the death of his father T'Chaka. But all is not well, as different tribes in Wakanda feud over the future of the country. T'Challa must guide his people to safety as he overcomes his enemies.

"Black Panther" is out in theaters.