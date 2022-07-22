Family Dollar recalls more than 400 products that were improperly stored

Family Dollar is recalling more than 430 products, such as toothpaste, over-the-counter drugs and hemorrhoid ointment, that had been stored at the wrong temperature before being inadvertently shipped to stores across the U.S.

The recall covers a slew of items regulated by the Food and Drug Administration that were shipped to stores on or around May 1, 2022, through June 10, 2022, the discount retailer said Thursday in a notice posted by the FDA. The recall comes because the products were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements," the notice stated.

Earlier this year, products sold at Family Dollar stores in six states were recalled after more than 1,000 dead rodents were found at a distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas. Family Dollar closed more than 400 stores as a result, and the company is being sued by the state of Arkansas.

The latest recall includes name brands including Alka Seltzer, Bayer, Benadryl, Claritin, Colgate, Crest, Dove, Old Spice Pepcid, and Tylenol. (See the full list here.)

Family Dollar stores that received the recalled products have been notified and told to stop selling them, the company said.

People can return any of the recalled products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt. The recalled products were not shipped to Family Dollar stores in Delaware, and there are no Family Dollar stores in Alaska or Hawaii, the company said.

Customers with questions can contact Family Dollar customer service at (844) 636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Family Dollar's parent company, Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, operates 16,100 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores retail discount stores as of April 30, Dollar Tree said in a regulatory filing in late May.