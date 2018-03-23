DeleteFacebook: Elon Musk and others join movement

Elon Musk seemingly didn't know the companies he runs -- Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX -- had Facebook (FB) pages. They don't any longer.

Musk joined a #DeleteFacebook campaign that has expanded since it became known that Cambridge Analytica acquired data on 50 million Facebook users.

A Twitter user messaged Musk Thursday night suggesting he delete the SpaceX page from Facebook provided that Musk is "the man." Musk replied: "I didn't realize there was one. Will do."

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

And he did. As of Friday morning the SpaceX Facebook page was gone, as was the one for Tesla.

Musk has tussled with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over artificial intelligence.

I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

The backlash from the misuse of Facebook data has prompted a sharp drop in Facebook shares and drawn regulatory scrutiny.

Even Brian Acton, a co-founder of WhatsApp -- purchased by Facebook for $16 billion in 2014 -- advised his followers to delete their accounts.

Also taking a stand, albeit a more temporary one, is Sonos. The maker of smart-speakers said on Friday that it was yanking advertising for a week from Facebook, along with Google, YouTube and Twitter. It said it would donate the money it would have spent to the digital-rights conference RightsCon.

"We will also go dark on our Facebook and Instagram social accounts next week in solidarity with those seeking to build a healthier, more consumer-friendly tech ecosystem," Sonos said in a blog post.

Mozilla made a similar move earlier in the week, saying it was "pressing pause" on its Facebook advertising.

On Tuesday, singer Cher also pulled the plug on her Facebook account, saying she's found multiple apps that she doesn't need.

Finding since deleting Facebook I’ve deleted MANY APPS I DONT NEED — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2018

The entertainer followed in the footsteps of other celebrities who've also deleted their Facebook accounts, with the list including Jim Carrey, Tea Leoni and Adam McKay.

Carrey made his move at the start of February, saying the social media company had "profited from Russian interference in our elections." After the Cambridge Analytica data scandal broke, he tweeted a painting bashing Zuckerberg.

Even actors without Facebook accounts weighed in. "The Big Sick" Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani recently tweeted: "I don't know how anybody can continue using Facebook."