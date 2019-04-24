Facebook is spending at least $3 billion to deal with FTC privacy probe

Facebook's costs jumped by $3 billion in the first three months of the year as the company deals with an ongoing Federal Trade Commission investigation into the social network's privacy practices.

Facebook said on Wednesday that its operating costs rose to $11.7 billion in the three months ending March 31, up 80 percent from the year-earlier period. The company set aside $3 billion to deal with the matter, it said in its quarterly earnings release, noting that the final costs could be as much as $5 billion.

This is a developing story.