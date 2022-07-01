This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 3, 2022: Schiff, Mayorkas, Scholz, Tiemeier

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Rep. Adam Schiff - (D) California, member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Alejandro Mayorkas - Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Olaf Scholz - Chancellor of Germany

Henning Tiemeier - Sumner and Esther Feldberg chair of maternal and child health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and professor of social and behavioral science

Plus analysis from CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and a report out of Sudan from CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta.

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

