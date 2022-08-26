This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 28, 2022: Harrison, Markarova, Hogan, Rubins, Morell, Costa, Salvanto
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Jaime Harrison - Democratic National Committee chair
Oksana Markarova - Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Gov. Larry Hogan - (R) Maryland
Dr. Kate Rubins - NASA astronaut
Michael Morell - Former acting and deputy director of the CIA, CBS News national security contributor
Robert Costa - CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent
Anthony Salvanto - CBS News director of elections and surveys
