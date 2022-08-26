Watch CBS News
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 28, 2022: Harrison, Markarova, Hogan, Rubins, Morell, Costa, Salvanto

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Jaime Harrison - Democratic National Committee chair

  • Oksana Markarova - Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

  • Gov. Larry Hogan - (R) Maryland

  • Dr. Kate Rubins - NASA astronaut

  • Michael Morell - Former acting and deputy director of the CIA, CBS News national security contributor

  • Robert Costa - CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent

A new Battleground Tracker poll by

  • Anthony Salvanto - CBS News director of elections and surveys

  • Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022

