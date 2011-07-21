Face the Nation Transcript: July 17, 2011

Below is the transcript of "Face the Nation" on July 17, 2011, hosted by CBS News chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer. The guests are Sens. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Tom Coburn, R-Okla., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. You can watch the full show above.

BOB SCHIEFFER: Senator Durbin is in Springfield, Illinois this morning. Senator Coburn is in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Senator Rubio will be along later in the broadcast. Gentlemen, welcome to all of you. Well, the Administration says unless something gets done by August 2nd, the nation will slide into default, and the term "backed by the full faith and credit of the United States," the best guarantee the world has ever known, won't mean what it used to mean. And who knows what impact that will have on not just our economy, but economies around the world. So we'll stipulate everyone hopes that it won't happen, but Senator Durbin, have you seen any hope that a deal can be made to avert that? The president said he was giving everyone 36 hours to come up with something...I think 36 hours is up

SEN. RICHARD DURBIN: listen, the President has done his job. He called us together, we had six separate meetings, he put about 12 hours of his time in this week, listening patiently to both sides discuss this. And he told us when we left, it's time to roll up your sleeves and work this out between you. The good news is that Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senator Mitch McConnell are sitting down and working out an approach that we're going to try to tackle this week in the United States Senate. There will be a debate on the balanced budget amendment that no one believes there are 67 votes for any version of that, and secondly we're going to be working toward a way to escape the crisis that would come if we default on America's national debt. These are all good things, but they don't get the big job done. The President said he's committed to a big deal, four trillion over 10 years. I'm committed to it, Harry Reid is committed to it, we need some bipartisan buy-in here and I think we can do it.

SCHIEFFER: Well, let me just ask you, Senator Durbin -- that begs the question: you said you're going to spend this week debating a balanced budget amendment that everybody knows has no chance of passing, so why are you wasting time debating it?

DURBIN: Because Republicans are insisting that this debate takes place before anything else will happen, and we live in a divided Congress, the House of Representatives of course under Republican control and the Senate -- 53 Democrats, a nominal majority but not the 60 you need for big decisions. So we have to check the boxes. One of them is to engage in this debate. It's interesting to me if you look back at history, Bob, and you'll remember this, when we had the biggest run-up in America's debt during the Reagan Administration -- it tripled during that 8 year period of time - that was the hottest debate on, about a balanced budget constitutional amendment. We don't need an amendment. We basically need to accept the responsibility to do this job and to lead.

SCHIEFFER: Alright, well, Senator Coburn, let me turn to you. The President said this week that the Congress - and Timothy Geithner, the Treasury Secretary said on this broadcast last week - if you didn't begin to put the components in place to get something done on a big deal this week, there wouldn't be time to get it done by August 2nd, when he says the government is going to run out of money. Is there time? Do you see any hope that anything will get done this week?

SEN. TOM COBURN: Well first of all, I think there's time, without a doubt, to - any agreement, even if we come to an agreement next week, there's still time to get it done. That's not an excuse for not having the rigorous debate that we should have. Two points I'd make, Bob is number one: the President has said he's for four trillion dollars, but he won't lay out in detail what he thinks we ought to do, that's number one. Number two is: why in the world isn't there the votes for a constitutional amendment in the US Senate? That's the question Americans ought to be asking. 67 votes to say we ought to live within our means when we're borrowing 43 cents out of every dollar that we're spending today? I think the American people would like to see us do that. That doesn't mean we have to make those decisions...Dick Durbin has worked real hard to try to build a consensus around 4 trillion dollars, and we have to have something at least at 4 or 4 and a half trillion dollars if in fact we're going to send a signal that we understand our problems and that we're going to continue to reward those who invest in us by paying the bills, but we have to do it in a way that will allow us to continue to borrow the money until we get out of this problem.

SCHIEFFER: Well, Senator Coburn, whether or not we ought to have the votes in the Senate for a balanced budget amendment, when you talk about a constitutional amendment, you're talking about something that could take years to get passed because it also has to be ratified by the states and all of that. The problem that we have now is right now. The government is on the verge of running out of money here and being unable to pay its bills, so why shouldn't that part of it be put aside for a while and concentrate on doing something to get this debt ceiling either raised, and the deficit down now?

COBURN: I think the reason why that ought to be concentrated on is we have a terrible track record - Republicans and Democrats alike - of promising to do something to get our spending under control, but yet never doing it. And that's a bipartisan problem. We spend money we don't have on things we don't need, and we continue to do that because it's in the benefit of politicians, not the benefit of the country.

SCHIEFFER: Well let me go back to this plan that Senator McConnell is working on, you talked about it Senator Durbin, basically what this is - it would give the President the authority to raise the debt ceiling and then give Congress the right to disapprove it. And it would then be passed over a presidential veto because we, the thinking is that there are not enough votes in the Senate, Republican votes, to override a veto. Isn't that really just a way of raising the debt ceiling but giving the people that don't want to take responsibility for that, just giving them a way out, a cover story, and why is Congress concentrating on cover stories for people? Why don't - that seems to be kind of the height of hypocrisy to me.

DURBIN: Bob, that's exactly what it is. Let's get it straight. The fact is, what we're voting for in a debt ceiling is to borrow the money to pay for what we've already spent. So those who have voted time and again for us to go to war, or stay at war, or stay longer at war have to pay the bills for the men and women in uniform to keep them safe. That's one example. What we need to do is accept responsibility. The President sat us down in the first meeting and said, went around the table to the 8 Congressional leaders and said, 'how many of you are committed to a big deal? I'm talking about 4 trillion dollars, I'm prepared to put on the table things that Democrats hold sacred - social security and Medicare and Medicaid, let's look at them honestly and keep the programs alive, make sure they have a good strong future, but let's talk about them in honest terms.' He went around the table, and with only one notable dissent people said we're ready to do the big deal. That's what I think we should be doing right now. Tom and I have been involved in this, in the Bowles-Simpson Commission, I've been involved in another group, a bipartisan group of Senators - we know what we need to do. The president doesn't need to spell it out. We need to have the political will to do it.

SCHIEFFER: Well Senator Coburn, you yourself have said, and we quoted you at the top of the broadcast, what's missing here is the political courage to take responsibility for these votes. How does the Congress get itself out of the mode that it's in now?

COBURN: Well I think a couple of things, number one, senator Durbin talked about it, we funded wars, borrowed the money instead of cutting spending here, I mean we have to change that behavior, that's why the balanced budget amendment is so important, we rationalize that we can borrow the money to fund wars rather than make the hard decisions, when we should have, now we are going to make the hard decisions and if we don't make the hard decisions, you know, a two trillion dollar package will do nothing to reassure the world economic community that we get it. It has to be, whatever we do, and Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell are planning on putting one point five trillion dollars worth of spending cuts with it, it doesn't do it. It doesn't send, it doesn't fix the problem. The problem is, and Dick Durbin is right, unless we get to a level of about four trillion to buy us some time for the second half of this decade, we are going to have significant interest rates that are going to markedly impact us. For every one percent in interest rates, it's a hundred and fifty billion dollars that we are going to spend. So unless you do four trillion or five, if you have a one or two percent rise in interest rates, we are actually worse off, had we done nothing.

SCHIEFFER: Well Senator, does that mean that you would not support the McConnell plan yourself?

COBURN: I think the McConnell plan is more of Washington not taking responsibility, it's a great political plan, it takes the pressure off of all the politicians, but allows us to pass a debt limit without making the hard choices that this country has to make. You know, Bob..

SCHIEFFER: Let me just interrupt, does that mean that you won't support it, yourself?

COBURN: I don't, I haven't firmly decided, but I'm unlikely to support it at this time. I'm only going to support something that actually solves the problem. And if we don't solve the problem, and not the political problem, I don't care about the politics anymore, if it doesn't solve the policy problem for this country, I'm not going to support it.

SCHIEFFER: Alright, you are going to unveil a plan I think tomorrow, you say will save nine trillion dollars over the next ten years, how can be there any hope of something like that passing when so far they are not willing to support plans calling for cutting much less senator?

COBURN: oh, I wouldn't expect to pass, but I would expect people to look at it. We've spent thousands of hours going through every program in the federal government. We have nine trillion dollars worth of savings that are achievable over the next ten years, pick half of them, half of them solve our problems.