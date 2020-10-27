Face the Nation is the #1 Sunday show in viewers October 25





CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION" IS #1 IN VIEWERS ON OCT. 25 FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE WEEK

SEASON-TO-DATE, "FACE THE NATION" IS THE ONLY SUNDAY SHOW TO GROW IN ADULTS 25-54 AND ADDS MORE VIEWERS THAN ANY OTHER SUNDAY SHOW

CBS News' FACE THE NATION was the #1 Sunday morning public affairs show in total viewers for the third consecutive week and posted double-digit year-to-year growth, according to Nielsen live plus same-day ratings on Sunday, October 25.

FACE THE NATION scored 3.5 million viewers and delivered 679,000 in adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news. Compared to last year, FACE THE NATION is up +22% in adults 25-54 (from 558,000) and +26% in total viewers (from 2.8 million).

Season to-date, FACE THE NATION also posted double-digit percentage gains in viewers (+18%) and is the only Sunday show to grow in adults 25-54 (+7%).

Sunday's FACE THE NATION broadcast featured moderator Margaret Brennan's interviews with National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O'Brien; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City); and former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Sunday's show also featured a report on COVID-19 from CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann, CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto with the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker, and a Zoom focus group with likely voters. Watch Sunday's broadcast here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

