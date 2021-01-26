CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION" IS #1 ACROSS THE BOARD ON JAN. 24, 2021

FACE THE NATION was the #1 public affairs across the board, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings on Sunday, Jan. 24. FACE THE NATION delivered 4.3 million total viewers and 854,000 in adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news. This Sunday was FACE THE NATION's best week in adults 25-54 and its second best performance in total viewers for the season.

FACE THE NATION was the only Sunday show to post gains compared to last week, last year and season-to-date across all categories.

Season-to-date FACE THE NATION remains the #1 Sunday morning public affairs show among total viewers, growing +22% in total viewers and +14% in the demo compared to last year, more than its closest competitor.

Sunday's FACE THE NATION broadcast featured Margaret Brennan's interviews with President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and an exclusive sit-down with President Trump's White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx that garnered major headlines across Washington and the country. Sunday's interview with Dr. Birx was her first since stepping down from the task force. Catch up on Sunday's broadcast here and watch the extended interview with Dr. Birx only on CBSNews.com here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

