"Face the Nation" #1 Sunday morning public affairs show in viewers for September 13

CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION" IS THE #1 SUNDAY MORNING PUBLIC AFFAIRS SHOW IN TOTAL VIEWERS ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

"FACE THE NATION" IS UP +10% SEASON-TO-DATE YEAR-TO-YEAR IN VIEWERS, POSTING THE HIGHEST PERCENTAGE GAIN AMONG THE SUNDAY SHOWS

CBS News' FACE THE NATION was the #1 Sunday morning public affairs show in viewers, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings on Sunday, September 13. FACE THE NATION scored 3.276 million viewers. In adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news, FACE THE NATION delivered 614,000 viewers.

FACE THE NATION was up the most (+18%) among the Sunday shows from the same week last year in total viewers and adults 25-54. FACE THE NATION saw its best delivery in six weeks on viewers and adults 25-54.

Television season-to-date, FACE THE NATION is up the most in viewers (+10%) and adults 25-54 (+4%) compared to last year.

The September 13 broadcast featured moderator Margaret Brennan's interviews with Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR); chairman and CEO of Pfizer Dr. Albert Bourla; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; former principal deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon; and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Brennan also discussed the latest results from the CBS News Battleground Tracker with elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. Watch Sunday's broadcast here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

Get more FACE THE NATION online at CBSNews.com and follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.