Face in the News: Top officials weigh in on Ebola outbreak, ISIS strategy, Secret Service scandals

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Top officials and lawmakers weighed in Sunday on "Face The Nation" on the effort to stop Ebola, the fight against ISIS and the recent scandals plaguing the Secret Service.

Public health officials are scrambling to calm the public as doctors in Dallas treat Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with Ebola on American soil. His condition has gone from bad to worse in recent days, and officials say he is now listed in critical condition and is fighting for his life.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that he believes the Texas case has been contained, thanks to the efforts to isolate the patient and monitor the people who had contact with him. But that doesn't mean the threat is over, Fauci added.

"I would not be surprised if one of the people who came into direct contact with Mr. Duncan when he was ill will get Ebola," Fauci said. "You can't put a number on it ... but there certainly is a risk."

His comments were covered by The Hill, Newsweek and the Dallas Morning News.

Later in the program, "Face The Nation" host Bob Schieffer spoke with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who emphasized the need to fight Ebola in West Africa. The California Republican also weighed in on President Barack Obama's strategy to fight ISIS militants, saying it does not go far enough.

"I don't think we should ever sit back and tell our enemies what we will and will not do," McCarthy said "If we need special forces there, if that's what the generals say, then we need to do it."

McCarthy's comments were picked up by the Washington Post, the Washington Examiner, the Washington Times, Politico, The Hill and The Week.

Israeli Prime Minister also spoke out against ISIS militants in an interview on "Face The Nation." He has repeatedly linked ISIS to the Hamas terrorists that Israel fought against for 50 days this summer, and he offered his support to President Obama's coalition that is launching air strikes in Iraq and Syria.

"We are ready to support and help in every way that we are asked to do," the prime minister said. "But these are things that, you know, we don't discuss necessarily on TV."

The interview - which also covered new Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Netanyahu's relationship with President Obama -- was covered by the Associated Press, the Jerusalem Post, National Review, Politico, The Hill, the Huffington Post, the Washington Times and the Washington Free Beacon.

Here in Washington, many are calling for reforms to the Secret Service after a series of embarrassing revelations of security breaches and internal turmoil. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., led the charge as ranking member of the Oversight Committee, and was on "Face The Nation" Sunday.

"There is a culture that has developed, a culture of complacency," Cummings said. "We see it with the security breaches. Morale is down and we have had a series of events that should alarm all Americans."

His comments were covered by Bloomberg Politics, Politico, The Hill, the Washington Times, the Washington Examiner and the Huffington Post.

Finally, the latest round of CBS News/New York Times Battleground Tracker polls for the midterm elections was released Sunday. The polls found that Republicans are on track to win control of the Senate and are favored to pick up seats from Democratic incumbents in Alaska, Arkansas and Louisiana.

The new polls were covered by The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, FiveThirtyEight, the Huffington Post and the Washington Examiner.