Face in the News: Stopping Ebola and fighting ISIS

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - National security dominated the headlines this week on multiple fronts.

Officials in New York and New Jersey took drastic steps over the weekend to contain Ebola after a doctor in Manhattan tested positive for the virus after returning from West Africa - they imposed a mandatory 21-day quarantine on all health care workers returning from the stricken region.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on "Face The Nation" that the policy could give health care workers second thoughts about providing aid.

"The best way to protect Americans is to stop the epidemic in Africa, and we need those healthcare workers to do that," Fauci said. "So to put them in a position where when they come back that no matter what they're automatically under quarantine can actually have unintended consequences and that's the reason we're concerned about that."

On Sunday night, Cuomo relented and said medical workers could stay at their homes during the quarantine period.

Fauci's comments were covered by the Associated Press, the Washington Post, Bloomberg News, The Hill, National Review and the New York Post.

Another national security issue facing the U.S. is the threat of lone wolf attacks by jihadists, as seen last week in Ottawa, Canada, in an attack that left one Canadian soldier dead near the Parliament building.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who chairs the House Intelligene Committee, said the threat is "huge" and getting worse, due to the war in Syria, which has turned into a breeding ground for Muslim extremists.

"In Britain, they're very close to being overwashed, meaning their resources can't keep up with the individuals that have both gone to Syria and fought and have come back," Rogers said. "There will be a point where they'll have to do a priority list, meaning people they think are a danger they can't keep up with. We're not that far behind."

His comments were covered by Politico, McClatchy, The Hill and the Washington Times.

With the midterm elections one week away, we spoke to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., about the state of play for the United States Senate. He hit the trail earlier this month in conservative states like Louisiana, and on Sunday he touted his Democratic colleagues' bipartisan credentials.

"These are people that are willing to reach across the aisle, work with Republicans, independents, whoever they may be, trying to find solutions for America," Manchin said. "I don't think the president can help in those states there. These people have voted against the president on issues.

Manchin's comments were covered by National Review and The Hill.

Later on "Face The Nation," we revealed the latest installment of the CBS News/New York Times Battleground Tracker survey. The new numbers suggested that Republicans are favored to take control of the Senate, but tight races are still being fought down to the wire in places like Iowa and Colorado.

The Battleground Tracker results were picked up by The New York Times, Politico, the Washington Times and USA Today.