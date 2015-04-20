Face in the News: Sen. Marco Rubio's Presidential Bid, Martin O'Malley's Possible 2016 Run and Sen. Joe Manchin's Re-Election

By: Katherine Iorio

Washington (CBS News) - This week has had a whirlwind of political news from across both the Democratic and Republican field. With Republicans descending on New Hampshire and Hillary Clinton in Iowa, both parties have begun their campaigning for the 2016 Presidential Election.

Presidential Candidate, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sat down with "Face The Nation" with Bob Schieffer in New Hampshire to discuss his reasons for running in this election and his position on key issues like immigration, climate change and same sex marriages.

The senator said that it should be up to states rather than the Supreme Court to define marriage and that he considers marriage to be between a man and a woman.

"If a state wants to have a different definition, you should petition the state legislature and have a political debate. I don't think courts should be making that decision," Rubio said to Bob Schieffer. "And I don't believe same-sex marriage is a constitutional right. I also don't believe that your sexual preferences are a choice for the vast and enormous majority of people. And, in fact, the bottom line is that I believe that sexual preference is something that people are born with."

Sen. Marco Rubio's comments were covered by Reuters, The Hill, Bloomberg, the Washington Times, the Washington Examiner, the New York Post, New York Magazine, International Business Times, Fiscal Times, The Huffington Post, Inquisitr, New York Daily News, Independent Journal Review, Orlando Sentinel, Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Mashable, Raw Story, Daily Mail, The Guardian and CNN.

While the nominees for the Republican field keep getting larger, the Democratic Party has only one--Hillary Clinton. But is there a chance Hillary Clinton will have to face-off against a new contender--Martin O'Malley? The former governor of Maryland says he will make up his mind by the end of May.

"I believe that our country faces big challenges. And I know that leadership is important, if we're going to turn these challenges into opportunities. I have 15 years of executive experience as a big city mayor and as a governor bringing people together to get things done. And I believe that I have the ideas that will help our country move forward to a time when our economy is actually working for all of us again, instead of wages declining."

Martin O'Malley's comments were covered by The Hill, the Washington Post, the Washington Times, the Washington Examiner, Daily Caller, Huffington Post, Baltimore Sun, Real Clear Politics, WBAL and Fox News.

In other political news, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., has quieted the speculation that he would abandon his seat to run for governor by saying he will run for re-election.

"I was two years into my second term, a job that I loved very much, people know that, and it's a job that I thought we did pretty well. We brought people together, Democrats and Republicans. I thought maybe I could take that same can-do attitude, that same commonsense approach to Washington. I will be first to tell you I didn't think it would be this difficult. But I think we have made some inroads. I really believe that we have changed the whole process, to a certain extent, in the Senate to where we're willing to put our country first."

Sen. Joe Manchin's comments were covered by the Associate Press, The Hill, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Politico, Newsmax, Huffington Post, West Virginia Gazette, MertoNews West Virginia, San Francisco Chronicle, United Press International, WDTV and CNN.