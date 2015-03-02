Face in the News: Political drama at home and abroad

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - House Speaker John Boehner weighed in Sunday on "Face The Nation" on what many in Washington are calling the most tumultuous and trying week of his political career.

This comes in the midst of a prolonged showdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security - a political debate so tumultuous that it has turned Republicans against each other. It all came to a head Friday night when conservatives in the House successfully led the charge against a three-week DHS funding bill. Instead, they passed a one-week proposal, which President Obama quickly signed.

Boehner admitted that there were internal divisions within his conference, but placed the blame for the high-stakes standoff squarely on President Obama and Senate Democrats.

"Remember what's causing this -- it's the president of the United States overreaching," Boehner said. "...The frustration in the country, represented through the frustration of our members, has people scared to death that the president's just running the country right off the cliff."

Later in the interview, Boehner defended his controversial decision to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver a speech on Tuesday before a joint session of Congress.

"It has been, frankly, remarkable to me, the extent to which, over the last five or six weeks, the White House has attacked the Prime Minister, attacked me, for wanting to hear from one of our closest allies," he said.

Boehner's comments were covered by the Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, USA Today, the Boston Globe, National Journal, Bloomberg, Politico, The Hill, Roll Call, The Guardian, the Daily Caller, the Washington Times, the New York Post, the New York Daily News, the Huffington Post, the Columbus Dispatch, the Tampa Bay Times, MarketWatch, the Fiscal Times, the Times of Israel, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

Also appearing on "Face The Nation" was Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who said that even though she planned on attending Netanyahu's speech, she was "very concerned" about the politics surrounding it.

"I'm going to listen quite respectfully," Feinstein said. "I'm not going to jump up and down, which is likely to be the posture in that room. I am very concerned by that speech. I went to the [Netanyahu] speech in 2011. I didn't believe it was helpful then, and I don't believe it's going to be helpful now."

Her comments on this, as well as the stunning assassination of an opposition leader in Russia, were covered by AFP, National Review, The Hill, the International Business Times and the Daily Mail.

Finally, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee gave his thoughts on the "valuable" US-Israel relationship, the war against "savage" ISIS militants and his own presidential ambitions - saying he'd announce a decision this spring. His comments were covered by The Hill, Newsmax and the Jerusalem Post.