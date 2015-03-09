Face in the News: Nuclear talks with Iran, Clinton email scandal, Selma anniversary

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - With so much news this week, it was hard to squeeze it all into one show. In fact, Bob Schieffer's commentary on Sen. Barbara Mikulski's retirement didn't make the cut - but his tribute to the tough senator who "never forgot" where she grew up can be viewed here.

Negotiations with Iran are in the final stages, and diplomats on both sides are feverously working to reach a deal before the March 24 deadline. But after weeks of public pressure - and criticism from many at home and abroad - President Barack Obama laid down the line Sunday on where he stands.

"If we cannot verify that they are not going to obtain a nuclear weapon - that there's a breakout period so that even if they cheated we would be able to have enough time to take action -- if we don't have that kind of deal, then we're not going to take it," Obama told CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Bill Plante in an interview that aired on "Face The Nation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said that he respects President Obama's position but has a different stance on how to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"We share the same goal ... but we disagree on how to do it," Netanyahu told Bob Schieffer. "I do not trust inspections with totalitarian regimes. It didn't work with North Korea, they violated it and played a good game of hide and cheat. It didn't work with Iran, they've cheated and bamboozled inspectors."

Later in the program, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that he wants Congress to have a chance to vote on any nuclear deal that the Obama administration makes with Iran.

"Obviously, the president doesn't want us involved in this," McConnell said. But he's going to need us if he's going to lift any of the existing sanctions. And so I think he cannot work around Congress forever."

Turning to domestic politics, Washington is abuzz over the Hillary Clinton email scandal. The State Department is reviewing which of her emails they can release, but her troubles are only starting.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who chairs the House committee investigating the 2012 Benghazi attacks, said Sunday that the former Secretary of State has not been forthcoming with her official communications.

"There are gaps of months and months and months," he said, referring to the documents Clinton has already turned over to the panel. "...It's not up to Secretary Clinton to decide what's a public record and what's not. And frankly, I've lost confidence in the State Department to make that determination."

Finally, Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement that saw peaceful protesters in Selma, Alabama, brutally attacked by local police.

Reflecting on race relations today, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the first African American senator elected in the South since Reconstruction, said that there has not been much progress in the Obama years.

"If you look at the challenges made by black America, the last six years have been challenging," Scott said. "The last six years have not been good for most folks, middle America and down."

