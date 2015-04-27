Face in the News: Nepal Earthquake, Police Use-of-Force and Same-Sex Marriage

By: Katherine Iorio

Washington (CBS News) -A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Saturday killing more than 3,500 people and injuring at least 6,500, according to the National Emergency Operation Centre.

Orla Fagan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told "Face The Nation" host Bob Schieffer, "People will be terrified to be indoors," due to the magnitude of the quake. "People will be exposed to the elements because there is no temporary shelter set up, yet. It's too soon after the event. And they will be all sleeping outdoors tonight in terrible weather conditions. And that will be-- that-- that raises the possibility again of people becoming ill with respiratory infections, also then with, you know, the water system have being damaged, the food system will have been damaged. Also raises the possibility of water-borne diseases," she said.

While authorities are piecing together the circumstances of Freddie Gray's death a week after Baltimore police arrested him, for the most part, demonstrations have been peaceful. That all changed Saturday night, when a march attracting thousands turned violent.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. whose district is in Baltimore, was on the scene Saturday night and Sunday told Bob Schieffer, "at the end, there were a few people that said, 'We're gonna turn this city down, we're gonna close it down.' And the next thing you know we had a few people - mainly from out of town - to come and to start beating up on police cars and throwing all kinds of projectiles," Cummings said. "This whole police community relations situation, Bob, is the civil rights cause for this generation, no doubt about it."

While tensions are high in Baltimore between the community and police force, the rift between the New York City Police Union and Mayor Bill de Blasio is nearly over, Police Commissioner William Bratton said.

"The union contracts, with the exception of one union have been resolved. I think that public sentiment really came behind the mayor as the event went forward. And I think the raw of emotions two police officers murdered have healed somewhat in the city. So there's much less tension fortunately in that regard in our city. And that's helpful as we go forward with the engagements we're going to have to have with the community, the police, and the mayor."

NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller appeared along with Bratton, and said he doesn't believe that adverse interactions between African-Americans and police officers have gotten worse, in his view, they're just more publicized.

"Everybody has a camera so incidents that might have happened, once they're recorded become much of more of flash point than just story that wouldn't have ever left that particular city," Miller said. "The other factor frankly is cable TV, which between the cell phone cameras that capture the moments and fact that it's played endlessly over period of days until the next one, creates this false perception of increase of this."

In legal news, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday on the issue of same sex marriage, and may ultimately settle whether the right to marry someone of the same-sex is protected by the Constitution. Tony Perkins, president of the conservative Family Research Council, argued that the Supreme Court's upcoming decision on the issue will not be the final say.

"The court is not going to settle this issue. In fact, I think it does a disservice to both sides if the court weighs in on public policy like this," said Perkins. "The courts are designed to interpret the constitution and the constitutionality of the laws, not create public policy. When they do that, they create division and they erect barriers to reaching consensus on public policy like this."

