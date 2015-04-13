Face in the News: Iran Nuclear Deal, Rand Paul and Hillary Clinton's Presidential Bid

By: Katherine Iorio

Washington (CBS News) - After the Iranian supreme leader last week said there would be no nuclear deal unless all sanctions are lifted, Secretary of State John Kerry pushed back this week on "Face The Nation" with Bob Schieffer saying, "Everything I have laid out is a fact, and I will stand by them."

"In the end, it is really the final agreement that will determine it. And I would remind you, we had these same dueling natives, discrepancy, spin, whatever you want to call it, with respect to the interim agreement, Bob, but, in the end, the interim agreement came out exactly as we had described."

Secretary Kerry's comments were covered by the Associated Press, AFP, The Hill, Bloomberg, Huffington Post, New York Post, Christian Broadcasting Network, The Guardian and The Times of Israel.

In presidential race news, Sen. Rand Paul threw his hat into the ring last week. Later in the day on Sunday, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, also announced her candidacy as the first democratic nominee. Rand Paul told Bob Schieffer the problem with Hillary Clinton making a strong appeal to women is "she has taken money from countries that abuse the rights of women."

"In Saudi Arabia, a woman was raped by seven men. The woman was then publicly whipped. And then she was arrested for being in a car with an unmarried man. I think we should be boycotting that activity, not encouraging it. And it looks really bad for the case of defending women's rights if you are accepting money -- she accepted money from Brunei also, where they stone women to death for adultery."

Sen. Rand Paul's comments were covered by Politico, the National Journal, The Hill, New York Daily News, Newsmax and International Business Times.

The chairman of the Republican Party, Reince Priebus, also feels Hillary Clinton is someone the American people can't trust, pointing to the Clinton Foundation's decision to accept donations from foreign countries.

"The difference is all those other entities, super PACs, parties, individual candidates, they can't take money from kings of Saudi Arabia and Morocco and Oman and Yemen and that is what Hillary Clinton did. So, she is going to have to account for this money."

The chairman's comments were covered by The Hill, Politico, Slate, Bloomberg, The Fiscal Times, the Washington Examiner, Newsmax and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.